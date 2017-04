By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) Ok, time for Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying. In group one, the leaders after the first couple laps were completed saw Jones up front, followed by Daly, then RHR, Rossi, Pigot and Newgarden. Looked like Daly, Jones and Pigot went with reds, while everyone else was on primary “blacks” initially. With 2…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.