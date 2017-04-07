Round 2 of Verizon IndyCar Series competition is underway as the series took to the streets of Long Beach, California, beginning the weekend with two practice sessions on the 1.968-mile street circuit. The field of 21 will return to the track for morning practice followed by qualifying with live broadcast on NBC Sports Network at 3:30 p.m. PT.
No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda – Marco Andretti
-
Turned 32 total laps of practice to end the day second overall
- Recorded his fastest lap time at 01:07.3576
“The UFD car is on edge, but I think that’s where we need to be to be quick. I like the predictability of the car. I felt like I could drive it to the limit, which is important to be able to wring it out in qualifying. I’m pleased with the pace and the pace we had all through testing, so it’s good to keep the pace here and back it up. We really need to convert this pace into results, and I really think we can.”
No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda – Takuma Sato
-
The 2013 Long Beach race winner finished the day fourth overall
-
Placed the DHL Honda fifth on the time charts, looking for a second Long Beach victory after taking the twin-checkers in 2010
-
Finished 11th in practice today for the first of two home-state races
“It was a mostly positive day. On black (primary) tires, I think, we’re in the top three cars. I missed the balance there a bit on the red (alternate) Firestones, but that’s the positive of using the red tires this year in practice – you can have an understanding of what they have to do before you go in to qualifying. If we just adjust that overnight, then the NAPA AUTO PARTS car will be looking good.”