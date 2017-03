TSO NOTE: We will have more follow-up on this announcement and it’s press conference later this afternoon. SOURCE: INDYCAR INDYCAR aligns all major manufacturers with Chevrolet, Honda extensions ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Friday, March 10, 2017) – INDYCAR continues building momentum and solidifying its future by today announcing that manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda have signed multiyear…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.