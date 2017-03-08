Michael Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay to lead Andretti Autosport participation in special “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” events at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, March 8, 2017) – INDYCAR announced today that…
INDYCAR, Andretti Autosport and Disney Junior’s ‘Mickey and the Roadster Racers’ team up to deliver youth and family entertainment for the 2017 season
category: Verizon IndyCar PR