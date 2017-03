DCR Eager to Start 2017 Season Plainfield, IL (March 7, 2017) – It’s with much anticipation that the Dale Coyne Racing team enters this weekend’s season opening Verizon IndyCar Series race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Ed Jones. With veteran Bourdais and rookie Jones signed before the end…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.