Indy Lights Oval Testing – Monday, February 27, 2017 On Monday, an even dozen Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tire drivers took to the 1.5 mile Homestead-Miami Speedway progressively banked (18 degrees – 20 degrees) oval for the first official Indy Lights test of 2017. The first hour of track time was allocated to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.