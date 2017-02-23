TEAM PENSKE INDYCAR DRIVER JOSEF NEWGARDEN TO HELP CELEBRATE

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR NIGHT WITH THE DETROIT PISTONS

DETROIT, Mich. (February 23, 2017) – A celebration of the continued partnership between the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the Detroit Pistons will feature one of the fastest rising stars of the Verizon IndyCar Series Thursday evening. Josef Newgarden, who is about to embark on his first season with Team Penske in 2017, will be the guest of honor tonight for Grand Prix Night at the Palace of Auburn Hills when the Detroit Pistons host the Charlotte Hornets.

Before he begins the 2017 season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet Indy car on the streets of St. Petersburg on March 12, Newgarden will participate in the final Grand Prix Night at the Palace before the Pistons move to downtown Detroit next season at Little Caesars Arena.

The aggressive, hard-driving American racer is one of the most engaging personalities in motorsports and Detroit fans will get the opportunity to meet Newgarden and get excited for the return of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, June 2-4 on Belle Isle. After promoting Grand Prix Night during a local media tour Thursday morning, Newgarden will be featured in several activities during the special evening at the Palace. The 26-year-old native of Nashville, Tenn., will take photos and sign autographs for fans at 7:15 pm in the Palace Power Hour located in the North Pavilion. Fans will also have the opportunity to see the Grand Prix Indy car that will be on display on the Palace concourse and get their picture taken behind the wheel of the new Grand Prix Indy car cutout, to represent what it’s like racing an Indy car on the streets of Belle Isle.

As part of the Grand Prix Night celebration, Newgarden will deliver the official game ball at half court prior to the opening tip-off and he’ll be introduced to the crowd with a special video presentation. The rising star driver will also be interviewed and profiled on the Palace 360 scoreboard during the first quarter and he’ll be invited out on the court for a chance to hit a half-court shot toward the end of the first half.

“It’s great to be a part of the Grand Prix Night at the Palace to help promote the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear,” said Newgarden. “Even though I just moved to Charlotte I will be a Pistons fan tonight and can’t wait to meet some of the great fans in the Motor City. Hopefully we’ll see them back on Belle Isle June 2nd through the 4th at the Grand Prix.”

A three-time race winner beginning his sixth season in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Newgarden produced his best career finish at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear last year when he finished fourth in the second Chevy Dual in Detroit race. The following week at Texas, Newgarden was involved in a big accident as he suffered a broken collarbone and a mild hand fracture after his car slammed into the wall following contact with another competitor. Newgarden did not miss a race due to the injury, however, and he was back behind the wheel two weeks later at Road America before he dominated the next race at Iowa in a dramatic and courageous victory.

For tickets and more information about Thursday’s night’s game, visit www.DetroitPistons.com. To purchase tickets to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.