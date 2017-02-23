ANDRETTI CARVES OUT NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH BUTTERBALL

Relationship expanding to all Andretti entries with ‘Butterball Wishbone’

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 23, 2017) – U.S. based food corporation Butterball will continue its relationship with four-time Verizon IndyCar Series championship team Andretti Autosport for a fourth straight year. The winning combination began in May 2014 when they partnered with Ryan Hunter-Reay shortly before he went on to win the 98th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Butterball will continue as an associate sponsor of the No. 28 DHL Honda of Hunter-Reay, who is excited to renew the relationship for another season.

“Butterball has been a great partner since 2014 and I’m really excited to have them on board again this year,” said Hunter-Reay. “They were with me when I won the Indianapolis 500 which was a really special moment for everyone involved. Hopefully we can bring them back into victory lane this year, not only at Indy, but throughout the season as well.”

For 2017, the partnership will expand as Butterball branding will be placed on all four of Andretti Autosport’s full-time entries in the Verizon IndyCar Series. The Butterball logo will be featured just below the front suspension on the Honda-powered Indy cars of Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato. This unique sponsorship will be known as the “Butterball Wishbone.”

“We are thrilled to have Butterball back for a fourth-consecutive season,” said CEO and Chairman of Andretti Autosport Michael Andretti. “The partnership began with Hunter-Reay and now it has expanded to all four of our cars which means they have become even more of a key member of the Andretti family.”

“Butterball is extremely excited about our sponsorship with Andretti Autosport in 2017,” said Kerry Doughty, Butterball CEO and President. “With the addition of the new Butterball Wishbone Sponsorship on all Andretti Autosport Indy cars for the 2017 season, we are expanding the tremendously successful relationship that began with Michael and Ryan in 2014 when we won the Indianapolis 500 in our first season.

“The Andretti Autosport team delivers on teamwork and a winning tradition creating a solid platform for Butterball to extend the brand and drive Customer Satisfaction. We are proud of our relationship with Michael and Ryan and look forward to an exciting 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.”

The 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series championship begins March 12 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Source: Andretti Autosport PR