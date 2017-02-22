On-Sale Now, Hulman Terrace Club Offers Premium Seating for IMS Events

INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 – Premium seating in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hulman Terrace Club is on-sale now for the 2017 racing season and beyond.

The Hulman Terrace Club, located on the outside of the front straightaway of the famed 2.5-mile oval, features some of the best views of the track plus ADA-accessible seating for fans seeking a club option. All tickets to the Hulman Terrace Club were sold in its inaugural season in 2016. Space is limited, so fans interested in tickets should act now.

Fans who purchase reserved HTC tickets will enjoy access to a private area for food and beverages, as well as an outside deck area with a covered bar on the south end of the Club, surrounding a large indoor pavilion. Fans will also have access to Pit and Garage credentials every day that the club is open, with the exception of Indy 500 Race Day.

“The Hulman Terrace Club offers a unique spectator experience with a fantastic view of the on-track action and a great amount of flexibility on how tickets can be used for entertainment, business development or just plain personal enjoyment,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “2016 was the inaugural season in the Hulman Terrace Club and we are looking for making the 2017 season even better than last year in this newest hospitality option at IMS.”

Reserved HTC seats are good for 16 days of racing in 2017. Those dates include practice, qualifying, and racing for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ INDYCAR Grand Prix (May 12-13), the first weekend of practice and qualifying for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race (May 17-21), Indianapolis 500 race weekend including Miller Lite Carb Day, Legends Day Presented by Firestone and the “500” itself (May 26-28), the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational Pro-Am Day (June 17), the entire NASCAR Brickyard 400 weekend (July 21-23), and the race weekend of the Red Bull Air Race (October 14-15).

Tickets in the Hulman Terrace Club are $1,750 per ticket. Other ticketholders benefits include:

One parking pass for every four tickets purchased

Brickyard Crossing Golf Course and retail discounts

Premium concession options

Option to purchase seat nameplates

Option to transfer tickets each day to friends and family

The new Hulman Terrace Club was part of the IMS Project 100 initiative bringing a variety of enhancements to the 107-year-old facility. Improvements that have been completed include the renovation and redesign of the IMS road course, new scoring pylon, new video boards, WiFi upgrades, new track fencing and Paddock Penthouse, A Stand and B Stand renovations that include the installation of stadium seats and new elevators.

For additional information on Hulman Terrace Club seating, including purchasing information, please contact IMS Premium Services Team at 317-492-8739 or HulmanClub@brickyard.com.