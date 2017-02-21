TSO notes and thoughts (from Steve) Ricardo Juncos told TSO that he first thought about joining the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2013, but wanted to wait for the right opportunity, and that finally surfaced in December of 2016. Juncos Racing purchased three chassis, the speedway aero-kits, one transporter, two full sets of pit equipment and other sundry…
Team Release and TSO Notes: Juncos Racing Announces Entry in 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500
