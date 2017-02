Competition runs strong and deep at Phoenix Raceway open test AVONDALE, Ariz. (Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017) – Two days of on-track testing for 21 Verizon IndyCar Series drivers and teams were literally like day and night. Cars carrying Chevrolet engines and aero kits dominated the day sessions of the Phoenix Raceway open test, while those…



