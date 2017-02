By Patrick Stephan (TSO_Patrick) Well, if you are a long time reader of TrackSideOnline.com, you’ll know that I don’t sleep much on race weekends, and I’m usually STILL running behind…something I’m probably too honest about. The problem is there is just so much stuff I want to talk about, send out, go over, etc., and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.