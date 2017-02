AVONDALE, Ariz. (Friday, Feb. 10, 2017) – The roar of 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engines filled the air with sweet sounds at Phoenix Raceway, day and night, as 21 Verizon IndyCar Series entries turned laps for the first time together in 2017. The first of a two-day open test for all full-season teams saw Team Penske…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.