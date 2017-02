LONG BEACH, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2017) – Rock-and-roll royalty will invade the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach this April when SMG Presents the Kings of Chaos Starring Billy Idol, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park for a high-energy performance at the event’s popular Saturday night Rock-N-Roar Concert. The concert,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.