TSO (Steve) thoughts:

It will be great to have Tony Stewart back at “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.” This will be the first time the Shelbyville, Indiana native will have a significant role in the Indianapolis 500 in well over a decade. Stewart drove in the 2001 Indianapolis 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing and was a co-owner with Larry Curry and Andy Card (Tri-Star Racing) in entires from 1999 through 2001. It will be interesting to see how much time Stewart spends at “The Brickyard” in May.

It’s no surprise that “Smoke’s” involvement comes from the Tony Stewart Foundation (TSF) in the form of a program to help pets. I volunteer with Prison Greyhounds, an organization that helps retired racing greyhounds adapt to life away from the track, AND inmates at the Putnamville Correctional facility learn real-world skills. An annual grant from the TSF has helped this organization continue the mission of helping the racers and inmates.

The N0. 77 TEAM ONE CURE/Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda (driver announced at a later date) joins the No. 24 Dreyer and Rienbold No. 24 (Sage Karam) as the second confirmed “Indy Only” entry for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Penn Grade Oil.

Team release:

The Tony Stewart Foundation Launches Team One Cure:

First Stop – The Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Feb. 7, 2017) – Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has always been an advocate for children and animals, especially those facing serious illness. When introduced to the Colorado State University Flint Animal Cancer Center (FACC) and how it is developing cutting edge cancer treatments for people and pets, Tony was moved to action. To create awareness, enthusiasm and understanding of the FACC and their partners in comparative oncology, The Tony Stewart Foundation announces the formation of TEAM ONE CURE. Alongside other initiatives, Team One Cure will participate in the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2017; Schmidt Peterson Motorsports will provide the entry for Team One Cure.

“We learned that with the One Cure program, cancer treatment breakthroughs are happening through collaboration between scientists and doctors working with both people and pets,” Stewart said. “It perfectly fits with my foundation’s missions to help children and animals. Sam Schmidt represents the very best in an injured racer overcoming adversity, plus we share the passion to win at IMS.”

“We need a new way to race for potential cures to cancer, and pets may provide the answer,” stated Dr. Rodney Page, Director of the FACC. “Partnering with The Tony Stewart Foundation for Team One Cure provides a strong start to helping many people understand that cancer occurs in pets in a similar rate to humans, and that it occurs naturally. Cancer is cancer, so what is learned in pets being treated for cancer holds promise to also benefit people, and vice versa. This approach is known as comparative or translational oncology, and it is the core of the One Cure concept. We hope through this new partnership to help educate more people about comparative oncology and improve the lives of all cancer patients, whether they have two or four legs.”

“Very pleased to be participating in the 101st Running of the Indy 500 with such a fantastic program as Team One Cure,” noted Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “Tony is the most generous guy I know in motorsports, and his charitable efforts on behalf of children and animals in need is unbelievable, so this is a perfect fit. With the team at Colorado State University making such huge strides in cancer research, this will truly be a cause we can get behind. That, combined with both of our extreme desires to win this race, should make for a really competitive entry.”

The driver for the Team One Cure No. 77 entry will be announced soon. For more information on the Team One Cure program, please visit tonystewartfoundation.org.