INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Feb. 1, 2017) – Mikhail Aleshin, racing driver of Russian motorsport program SMP Racing, has signed with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for his third full-time season of Verizon IndyCar Series competition. The Moscow, Russia native will pilot the No. 7 Honda for the Indianapolis-based team in 2017.

“Thanks to both the SMP Racing program and our American team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, I am to keep fighting for even better results this season in IndyCar,” Aleshin said. “With the Russian flag on my car, and with James (Hinchcliffe) and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports crew, I will push hard to bring more poles and hopefully victories in 2017.”

Aleshin has captured two podium finishes and one pole position in 35 starts with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. The 29-year-old also holds a Formula Renault 3.5 Series (2010) and Formula Renault 2.0 Italy Winter Series (2004) championship titles to his name. The Russian’s best IndyCar finish is a second-place finish at the Grand Prix of Houston (Race 2, 2014) as well as Pocono Raceway (2016).

“We are thrilled to have Mikhail back for 2017,” Schmidt Peterson Motorsports co-owner Sam Schmidt stated. “We know he is capable of winning races and competing for the Championship. This also means we have maintained continuity across drivers, engineering and team member staffing which is critical for success.”

“It goes without saying that we are all so happy to have Mikhail back with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for the 2017 season,” agreed team co-owner Ric Peterson. “I have no doubt in my mind that he will find much success this year, and I can’t wait to watch this team continue seeing their hard work translating into great results.”

The Schmidt Peterson Motorsports two-car team of Aleshin and teammate James Hinchcliffe will next be seen at Sonoma Raceway on February 7 for a private test. Later that week the duo will again be on track at Phoenix International Raceway for the first official series test of the 2017 season.