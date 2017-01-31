Petro-Canada Lubricants, James Hinchcliffe and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Continue Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Jan. 31, 2017) – Petro-Canada Lubricants is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Verizon IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe as well as an increased relationship with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

After a successful 2016 partnership, this renewal will cover the entire 2017 IndyCar racing season and will see enhanced Petro-Canada Lubricants branding featured on James’ race car as well as additional Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team assets. The expanded placements will create more brand awareness for our marquee distributors, customers, and clients who are watching James compete each weekend.

“We are very excited to announce our renewed partnership with James and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. His and the team’s performance throughout the last racing season clearly demonstrated our shared values – technology, innovation and dedication are the cornerstones of Petro-Canada Lubricants and perfectly align with their approach to racing,” said Howard McIntyre, vice president, lubricants, Suncor.

“Couple this with our shared Canadian roots and our partnership makes absolute sense. We look forward to seeing what 2017 brings for James, as well as the team, and we wish them the very best of luck on the track.”

Hinchcliffe is a native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada and is one of the most successful Canadian drivers in IndyCar competition.

“From the outset last year, one of the drivers behind my partnership with Petro-Canada Lubricants was being able to proudly represent a Canadian company which has a unique reach across North America,” said James Hinchcliffe. “It showed me that Petro-Canada Lubricants shares my ambitions to exceed expectations, break barriers and set new bars for excellence. Petro-Canada Lubricants’ motto is ‘beyond today’s standards’ and that is a mantra I really subscribe to.”

“I hope that our new deal represents the next step in the evolution of our relationship and look forward to building on this and growing together in the years to come.”

The growth of the partnership is something Schmidt Peterson Motorsports co-owner and Canadian businessman Ric Peterson is very pleased with: “We are extremely happy to have Petro-Canada Lubricants on board with us again in 2017. Their increased relationship with us this season continues to show the value of our race team has in the IndyCar Series; that is something we are very proud of. The brand exposed a lot of their distributors and customers to our program last season and look forward to helping them accomplish their goals this year.”

The program will continue to be managed by – Spire Sports + Entertainment.

The 2017 season will be the seventh year of competition for Hinchcliffe, driver of the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, in the Verizon IndyCar Series. He has posted four career IndyCar wins, including St. Petersburg, Sao Paulo and Iowa Speedway in 2013 and New Orleans in 2015. A highlight from the 2016 season included Hinchcliffe securing the pole position at the historic 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500.