7-Eleven Returns to Verizon IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing and Tony Kanaan in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (January 31, 2017) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and 7-Eleven, Inc. announced today that 7-Eleven, Inc. will partner with CGR and the driver of the No. 10 Honda, Tony Kanaan, as an associate sponsor at select races in the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season (St. Petersburg, Long Beach, Indianapolis, and Texas). The partnership between 7-Eleven, Inc., CGR, and Kanaan comes 14 years after the leading convenience retail chain first backed the Brazilian in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

TK/7-Eleven, Inc. History:7-Eleven, Inc. joined Kanaan as a primary partner in 2003 and continued their relationship until 2010. During their eight-season partnership, Kanaan won the Verizon IndyCar Series Championship in 2004, recorded 14 of his 17 career wins, 10 poles, 49 podiums, and led 2,668 laps in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

About Tony Kanaan: 2013 Indianapolis 500 Winner, 2004 Verizon IndyCar Series Champion, and 17-time race winner Tony Kanaan joined CGR for his first season with the team in 2014 in the No. 10 Indy car. 2017 will mark Kanaan’s 20thIndy car racing season. He is the all-time Indy car leader in consecutive starts with 265 dating back to the Portland race in 2001 and he is seventh for top-five finishes with 129. In 2004, he became the first driver to complete every possible lap in a season in route to winning the championship. Kanaan added his first-ever Rolex 24 At Daytona win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to his career resume in 2015 alongside Scott Dixon, Kyle Larson, and Jamie McMurray. The Brazilian has 326 Indy car starts, producing 17 wins, 15 poles, 129 top-five and 209 top-10 finishes (1998-Present).

CGR QUOTEBOARD:

Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven CEO and President: “Tony has proven himself to be an enthusiastic brand ambassador, both for the sport of racing and for 7-Eleven. Whenever he and the show car made a store appearance, crowds of customers would turn out to meet him. Tony would stay and sign photographs and talk to 7-Eleven customers for hours. He is a winner in everything he does.”

Steve Lauletta, President, Chip Ganassi Racing:“We’re really excited to have 7-Eleven joining the team for the 2017 season and it’s great to see them back in the sport. They have such a strong history with Tony and we’re just glad that we can be a part of bringing that relationship back into racing. It’s a huge milestone for Tony to be celebrating his 20th season in INDYCAR and I think 7-Eleven is a perfect partner to come on board and be a part of the celebration.”