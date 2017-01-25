SONOMA, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2017) – John’s March Against Stomach Cancer reached new heights at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the 6th annual event raised more than $23,000 for the fight against gastric cancer.

Nearly 350 people turned out for the No Stomach For Cancer fundraiser (www.nostomachforcancer.org), which generated over $5,000 more than its prior record-setting year in 2016. Walkers, runners and even dogs enjoyed a spin around the 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course on foot during the event, which is held in honor of John Cardinale, the long-time Sonoma Raceway spokesman who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.

John’s March has raised nearly $90,000 over the past six years and is the only major fundraiser for No Stomach For Cancer on the West Coast.

“No Stomach For Cancer’s mission is to unite the caring power of people worldwide affected by stomach cancer,” said Jon Florin, executive director of No Stomach For Cancer. “So, we’re here not just to focus on finding a cure, but to help prevent stomach cancer, support families and patients with stomach cancer and to make it a manageable disease.”

Participants ranged from competitive runners to families, including children on bikes and in strollers. In addition, all 35 members of the Stanford Men’s Rowing team hit the track for John’s March before heading to the Petaluma River for additional training.

“Our team was honored to join John’s Army and be a part of this incredible event,” said Stanford Men’s Rowing Coach Craig Amerkhanian. “This spectacular venue provided inspiration and a strong community bond as people from all over the bay walked and ran on this race course of champions for stomach cancer awareness.”

No Stomach For Cancer is a non-profit group that works to increase awareness and education about stomach cancer, provide a support network for affected families and support research efforts for screening, early detection, treatment and prevention of stomach cancer.

Donations can still be made in honor of this event at www.crowdrise.com/JohnsMarch2017. Sonoma Raceway will host its 7th annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer in January 2018. For more information or to get involved, contact Diana Brennan at dbrennan@sonomaraceway.com.