Zedd and Marshmello to Headline Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light – Tickets Are On-Sale Now!

INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 – The Indy 500 Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light is proud to announce the official lineup for 2017! EDM superstars ZEDD and MARSHMELLO will headline, along with support by RL GRIME, ACTION BRONSON, ADVENTURE CLUB and THE TRAP HOUSE, in addition to wrestling legend RIC FLAIR as the special emcee. The Snake Pit will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, on Sunday, May 28, during the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Presented by PennGrade Motor Oil at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Indianapolis rocks like no other city in the world the weekend of Indy 500,” Flair said. “Can’t wait to rock it out with all of you from the Snake Pit! WOOOOO!”

General admission and VIP tickets for this May 28 Race Day event are on sale now for $35 and $110 at www.ims.com and www.Indy500SnakePit.com. All Snake Pit ticket holders must also hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Packages that include Race Day GA tickets are available.

“The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light has earned its place as one of the biggest and best Race Weekend parties and this year’s lineup of artists is going to take things to a whole new level,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. “On Race Day, the infield inside Turn 3 will once again fill with thousands of fans ready to cheer on some of the world’s best EDM acts and adding the iconic Ric Flair to help hype up the atmosphere will make 2017 even more memorable. And, once again, we’ll throw in some really great racing with the music!”

Zedd released his debut LP “Clarity” in 2012 to critical acclaim. The album’s lead single “Spectrum” garnered massive global attention, soaring to #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Song chart and ultimately earning Dance Club Song of the Year as well as iTunes Breakthrough Album of the Year (Dance). In 2015, he released his second studio album, True Colors, led by the smash hit “I Want You to Know” featuring Selena Gomez. The song peaked at #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart and was certified platinum. Zedd has been named both a Rolling Stone and MTV “Artist to Watch” and has performed at top festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Electric Zoo. He has also collaborated with top artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Marshmello’s official biography is simple: “I just want to make good music…that doesn’t require you knowing who I am.” The anonymous DJ has become and EDM powerhouse, releasing his debut album “Joytime” in 2016 featuring popular tracks such as “Keep it Mello” and “Want U 2.” In May of 2016, he released his hit single “Alone,” which racked up more than 100 million YouTube views in three months while charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

RL Grime released “Grapes EP” in 2012 and his follow up EP “High Beams” in 2013. The latter reached #1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart. His first full-length album, “Void,” was released in 2014 and includes collaborations with Big Sean and Boys Noize.

Action Bronson’s debut album “Mr. Wonderful” was released in 2015. The rapper has toured with artists such as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole and hosted a food web series for his label, VICE Records.

Canadian EDM duo Adventure Club released their debut album Red//Blue in 2016. Their previous work has been featured on MTV shows such as Eye Candy and Teen Wolf. The duo has toured across North America, playing sets at festivals such as EDC and Ultra.

The Trap House are a Chicago based duo that formed in 2012. What started as basement party with 30 people has grown into the “Most Ratchet Party” in Chicago ever since.

Ric Flair® is a celebrity and professional wrestler. Also known as the “Nature Boy®,” Flair is among the most famous and well-known wrestlers in the world, and has been one of wrestling’s biggest stars since the late 1970s. Flair was often popular with the crowd due to his in-ring antics, including rule breaking (earning him the distinction of being “the dirtiest player in the game”), his cocky interview style, strutting and his shouting of “WOOOOO!™” The “WOOOOO!” yell has since become a tribute to Flair, and is often shouted by the crowd whenever they see Ric or when another wrestler performs one of Flair’s signature moves. A Facebook and Twitter favorite, YouTube sensation, and whose name returns almost 4 million Google hits in under .2 seconds, Ric Flair® is an international icon.

IMS has once again partnered with React Presents, the leading electronic concert and festival promoter in the Midwest, to promote the event. React Presents is a full service club, concert and festival promotion company based in Chicago.

Ticket Information

Snake Pit Presented by Coors Light tickets are only available for purchase to Indianapolis 500 Mile Race ticket holders. Ticket packages for both the Indianapolis 500 race and the Snake Pit can be purchased HERE.

General admission tickets to the Snake Pit are available beginning at $35 in addition to VIP tickets starting at $110. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located side stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms. Snake Pit tickets do not include Indy 500 gate admission, which must be purchased as well.

For more information, visit www.indy500snakepit.com.

The 2017 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race is scheduled for noon (ET) Sunday, May 28, 2017. The Snake Pit acts will start performing prior to the race, beginning at 7AM.