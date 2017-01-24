CADILLAC AND CHEVROLET RENEW SUPPORT OF FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST PETERSBURG

Interactive Displays for Race Fans Highlight Partnership Activation

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (January 24, 2017) – For the fourth consecutive year, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg announces the renewal of its partnership with Cadillac and Chevrolet for the upcoming race on March 10-12, 2017. These classic American brands are designated as the official luxury car and the official truck, respectively.

Cadillac and Chevrolet will display an expansive line-up of their 2017 cars, trucks, crossover/SUVs and performance vehicles. Their on-site exhibits will also be a gathering point for fans to meet Pirelli World Challenge and Verizon IndyCar Series drivers racing for Cadillac Racing and Team Chevy. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg serves as the season-opening event for both race series.

“Cadillac and Chevrolet are synonymous with racing success, and it’s an honor to have them as a major part of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg both on and off the racetrack again,” said Kim Green, Owner, Chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “Cadillac and Chevrolet build premium, award-winning vehicles consistently recognized for quality and dependability. Their displays are a must see highlight for fans attending.”

Cadillac will have a display presence near the Pirelli World Challenge sports cars team paddock also featuring fan giveaway items throughout the weekend. Additionally, its comprehensive activation plans include a parking corral area for Cadillac owners as well as VIP trackside hospitality for its guests.

Chevrolet will offer two fan exhibit locations inside the race circuit showcasing the amazing 2017 lineup of Chevrolet cars, trucks and crossovers. A full schedule of appearances by Team Chevy IndyCar drivers at the exhibits will be posted soon for fans.

In addition to an array of event signage, Cadillac and Chevrolet are the official vehicles used by event staff. Plus, the brands serve as the official pace cars and safety vehicles during the on track action.

Cadillac Racing has enjoyed success at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with the two Cadillac ATS-V.R Coupe entries posting four top five finishes, including two third places, in last year’s two races on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary circuit.

“Cadillac returning to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, not only as competitors but also as partners, is gratifying,” said Matt Russell, Cadillac Racing Marketing Manager. “The overwhelming response of the fans inspires confidence in our teams and drivers, while seeing customer-owned V-Performance products on the streets and in the parking areas bolsters the strength of our brand and dealers.”

The 2017 season marks the sixth year of competition for Chevrolet in the Verizon IndyCar Series with the Chevy twin turbo Indy V6 engine. The “Bowtie Brand” has won the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg five times in a row with Chevy power taking the checkered flag first by Helio Castroneves (2012), James Hinchcliffe (2013), Will Power (2014), and back-to-back victories by Juan Pablo Montoya (2015 and 2016).

“Our partnership with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a key component to our Verizon IndyCar Series program,” said Michael Stouffer, Marketing Manager Verizon IndyCar Series for Chevrolet Racing. “St. Petersburg offers an exciting platform to kick off the 2017 IndyCar season for Chevrolet. This event is geared to give fans the ultimate experience throughout the weekend. It provides us the opportunity to introduce the 2017 Chevy driver lineup and give fans a great experience with current vehicle lineup, performance parts and accessories.”

Tickets to the 2017 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale now at www.gpstpete.com or by phone at 877-725-8849. Registrations are now open for the annual 5K Run presented by MBA benefiting the Police Athletic League on March 10, 2017, at www.gpstpete5k.com.