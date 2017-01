WALLER, Texas (Monday, Jan 23, 2017)—Will Phillips joins AJ Foyt’s ABC Supply Racing team as the team’s technical director, replacing Don Halliday, who retired at the end of 2016. Phillips will also be the race engineer of the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet piloted by Carlos Munoz. Daniele Cucchiaroni returns as the race engineer…



