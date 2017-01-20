TSO Thoughts and Notes (Steve)

Bommarito Automotive Group, with 20 different showrooms and $1.35 billion in revenue (2015) , is the automotive group sales leader in Missouri and also ranked as the 52nd largest in the USA. Founded in 1971, the family owned group of dealerships includes showrooms for Chevrolet and Honda, the two manufacturers currently providing engines for the Verizon IndyCar Series. With two rungs of the Mazda Road To Indy presented by Cooper Tire ladder also racing on the 1.25 mile oval, it should also be noted the Bommarito Automotive Group is also a long time Mazda franchisee.

According to an article in the St. Louis Business Journal this is a two-year, $1 million sponsorship deal.

It is always fantastic to see a brand new (or in this case, a returning) race announce a title sponsor this early. It’s a win-win situation. Bommartio Automotive Group has their brand attached to an exciting new event in their market, and should benefit from seven months of exposure. On the other side of the activation coin, Gateway Motorsports Park should benefit from Bommarito Group being able to promote the race at each of their dealerships.

Track Release:

Bommarito Automotive Group to sponsor inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series event

at Gateway Motorsports Park

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 to take place August 26

January 19, 2017, St. Louis Region – The Bommarito Automotive Group, the leading retailer of new and used vehicles in the St. Louis region, is partnering with Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois to sponsor the inaugural Verizon IndyCar Series event at the track on August 26. The title of the INDYCAR event at the 1.25-mile oval will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The announcement was made today at the St. Louis Auto Show.

Truly an international event, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the first time will bring to GMP all of the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500. In addition to America’s best drivers, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

“We are pleased to announce that Bommarito Automotive Group will join Gateway Motorsports Park in the production of our inaugural INDYCAR event as the title sponsor,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “This is a tremendous event for the St. Louis region and no one knows our town better than the folks at Bommarito. They are a progressive group, known for a high standard of quality and excellence. It’s the same standard of on-track action and family-friendly experience that we look forward to delivering with our landmark event.”

“We are excited to partner with Gateway Motorsports Park and the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said John Bommarito, President of the Bommarito Automotive Group. “When approached by Gateway about the return of INDYCAR to St. Louis, we felt it was important to have a major St. Louis company step forward and support the return of open wheel racing to the region. We are extremely proud to be the title sponsor of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.”

The inaugural Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the Verizon IndyCar Series joins the annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Drivin’ for Linemen 200 (June 17) and NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ AAA Insurance Midwest NHRA Nationals (September 29-October 1) on Gateway Motorsports Park ‘s 2017 major event schedule.