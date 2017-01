ALEXANDER ROSSI TO PILOT NO. 98 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA FOR SELECT 2017 EVENTS INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 18, 2017) – NAPA AUTO PARTS and Alexander Rossi drove into racing history by capturing the twin-checkers at the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and the pair will again join with Andretti Autosport in 2017. The seven-race, co-primary sponsorship…



