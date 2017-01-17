TSO Notes and thoughts (from Steve) Spencer Pigot becomes the sixth announced Indy Lights champ to join the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series field, Pigot, 2015 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tire champion will be joined by: 2016 champion Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing), 2011 champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), teammate and 2009 champion J.R. Hildebrand…



