It’s Alphabet Soup day at the Chili Bowl and we’re feeling generous. Up for offer are some Trackside Online subscriptions (or extensions) to new or current subscribers.

All you have to do is find Patrick to collect your prize. We have three free year-long subscriptions ($22 value) available for people who have never subscribed and three free year-long extensions (also a $22 value) for current subscribers.

Patrick is 6’4″, wearing a grey polo with the TSO logo, and will most likely be in and around the #12 pits of Chris Shiel.

Good luck!!