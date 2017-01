DETROIT (Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017) – As INDYCAR works toward a universal aerodynamic bodywork kit for all Verizon IndyCar Series cars in 2018, the development process is well under way. Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations, unveiled a series of initial concept drawings for how the car might look during a media roundtable at…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.