Posted by Joe Berkemeier on Friday, January 6th 2017

1. Kanaan excited for Rolex 24 opportunity 2. Texas Motor Speedway undergoing repave, reconfiguring of Turns 1-2 3. Daly looks to win vote to join Hinchcliffe at Race Of Champions 4. Racing legend Jones auctioning unique autographed helmets 5. Rahal enjoys cool fun at Bridgestone Winter Classic 6. Rickards joins Carlin for 2017 Indy Lights…