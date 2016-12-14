TRANSYSTEMS RETURNS TO RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AS AN “OFFICIAL TEAM PARTNER” FOR THE INDY CAR AND SPORTS CAR PROGRAMS IN MULTI YEAR DEAL
BROWNSBURG, Ind. and HILLIARD, Ohio (December 14, 2016) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that TranSystems Corporation, a consulting firm that provides engineering and architecture solutions to the transportation marketplace, has renewed their role as an “Official Team Partner” for the team’s sports car and Indy car programs as well as an associate sponsor of the No. 15 Indy car driven by Graham Rahal in the Verizon IndyCar Series in a multi-year agreement. TranSystems Inc. has been a sponsor of the team since 2013.
“We are very proud that TranSystems is renewing their sponsorship of the team,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with former late night host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. “Their involvement is integral to our success and we are pleased to play a part in helping them achieve the goals they have set for the partnership and build their business. It has been a pleasure having them part of the team and we are looking forward to more success together in the future.”
“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said TranSystems Executive Chairman Brian Larson. “Our partnership allows us to share our love of transportation and IndyCar racing with both clients and employees creating a one-of-a-kind experience.”
The 2017 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season begins on January 28 with the Rolex 24 at Daytona. BMW Team RLL prepares two full season BMW M6 GTLM entries. The Verizon IndyCar Series season begins on March 12 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The team prepares a full season entry for Graham Rahal and a second entry for Oriol Servia for the Indianapolis 500.
About TranSystems
For 50 years, TranSystems has provided consulting, engineering and architecture solutions to enhance the movement of goods and people across today’s integrated transportation infrastructure. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., its approximately 900 professionals in 34 offices throughout the U.S. perform a broad range of services to all sectors of the transportation and federal marketplaces. Services are delivered throughout the asset life cycle, from concept to construction to long-term operations, maintenance and rehabilitation. Learn more at www.transystems.com .