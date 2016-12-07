Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Unites with CoForce

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Dec. 7, 2016) – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports has aligned with CoForce, an Indianapolis-based business development, digital media and marketing company, for the 2017 season. The 15-year-old open-wheel motorsports team has brought CoForce on to elevate its digital media and marketing platforms as part of its long-term commitment to taking the team to new heights in all arenas.

“We look forward to partnering with the young, energetic and creative team at CoForce,” said Sam Schmidt, team owner of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. “I have worked with Anders (Krohn) in the past and have been impressed with his integrity, work ethic and ability to think outside the box. How our fans and partners view content and value ROI is changing rapidly. CoForce will assist SPM in meeting those demands in an innovative and technologically advanced manner.”

“Working with Sam and the entire SPM organization is the culmination of many years of building a great relationship,” commented Anders Krohn, co-owner of CoForce. “Personally I owe a lot to Sam as he gave me my first Indy Lights test in 2008. From a business perspective, SPM has done a great job placing itself in a unique spot within the tech industry and we can’t wait to build upon that in 2017 and beyond.”

Over the last few years, SPM has created a name for itself by progressing from a seven-time Indy Lights Championship-winning team to a race-winning, championship contending Verizon IndyCar Series organization. While they have been pushing boundaries to improve on track, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 pole winners’ search for perfection continues off track as well, working diligently to create a marketing platform as strong as their on-track presence.

In addition to its work in marketing and business development, CoForce has a growing footprint in the sustainability sector with which SPM and its partners will be able to collaborate. The relationship between the two organizations has developed out of a want to create new solutions and believing that “good enough is never good enough”; the allies aspire to push the boundaries in IndyCar and the world of motorsports in general.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and CoForce are looking forward to the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season together which kicks off with the first official series open test at Phoenix International Raceway on February 10-11.

