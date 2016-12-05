RAINGUARD WATER SEALERS SIGNS THREE-YEAR DEAL AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR ANNUAL JUNE INDYCAR RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

* Newly Named Rainguard® Water Sealers™ 600 Set For Saturday, June 10, On 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Schedule*

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 5, 2016) – Rainguard® Water Sealers™, a rapidly growing private water sealant and graffiti protection coating company, has signed a three-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway to become the entitlement sponsor of the annual Verizon IndyCar Series race held in June at the world-renowned motorsports facility.

The multi-year deal for “America’s Original Nighttime IndyCar Race,” will begin with the 2017 event scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at the Fort Worth-based speedway. The race will be rebranded the Rainguard® Water Sealers™ 600 and serve as the ninth event on the Verizon IndyCar Series’ current 17-race schedule for next season.

The agreement is the first entitlement sponsorship of any kind for the company that is based is Newport Beach, Calif. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We extremely pleased to have Texas Motor Speedway and “America’s Original Nighttime IndyCar Race” serve as the initial sponsorship venture into motorsports and sports in general for Rainguard Water Sealers,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “We look forward to providing Rainguard with an exceptional first experience as an entitlement sponsor and help the company attain their goals through this sponsorship agreement.”

Rainguard®, founded in 1969 as a manufacturer of architectural grade coatings used in the construction industry, is utilizing the sponsorship to enhance the consumer awareness and growth of the company that in 2010 developed a full line of specialty sealer products for the home improvement marketplace. The company specializes in premium sealers, interior and exterior sealers, water protection and exterior stains for a diverse assortment of surfaces that are sold through major distributors such as Home Depot and Walmart, among others.

The entitlement of the Verizon IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was particularly appealing to Rainguard® due in large part to the top-five metropolitan market size of Dallas/Fort Worth and the growth of INDYCAR in recent years. The Verizon IndyCar Series race telecasts have increased 55 percent in viewership since 2013; social media conversation of the sport has increased 126 percent in that same timeframe; and more than 57 million Americans identify themselves as INDYCAR fans, according to the sanctioning body. Also, more than a dozen new sponsors came aboard to INDYCAR in 2016 alone.

“I’ve always believed that Indy racing is a great way to move a company’s brand to the next level. That coupled with the incredible venue at Texas Motor Speedway, made the decision easy,” Rainguard International President Claude Florent said. “We are committed to solidifying Rainguard as a respected national brand of home-improvement sealers, and creating effective and safe solutions for every homeowner throughout the nation. There is no better way than partnering with Indy and Texas Motor Speedway.”

For ticket information on the 2017 Rainguard® Water Sealers™ 600, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at (817) 215-8500.