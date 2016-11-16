UNITED RENTALS RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING; MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES PRIMARY SPONSORSHIP FOR GRAHAM RAHAL’S ENTRY AT PHOENIX AS WELL AS THE DUALS IN DETROIT
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (November 16, 2016) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that United Rentals Inc., the largest equipment rental company in the world, has extended their agreement with the team with a new multi-year agreement. United Rentals will be again be the primary sponsor for the No. 15 Verizon IndyCar Series entry of Graham Rahal in the Chevrolet Duals in Detroit, June 3 and 4, and has added primary sponsorship of the No. 15 entry at Phoenix International Raceway on April 29. The agreement also calls for United Rentals to be a major associate sponsor on the team’s entry for Rahal during the 2017-2018 seasons and continue on as the Official Equipment Partner of the Verizon IndyCar Series.
“We are extremely pleased to have United Rentals expand their relationship with us,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with former late night talk show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Michael Lanigan. “We couldn’t ask for a better company to work with, whether it be the quality of their equipment and employees or their commitment to give back to charitable organizations. They are a first class organization and we are proud to be able to extend our partnership.”
In 2016, the team partnered with United Rentals on the Turns for Troops program that saw $50 donated by United Rentals to Soldier Strong for each racing lap Rahal completed. Over $100k was donated through the program and Rahal was awarded the “Commitment to Service Award” from Soldier Strong in November for his impact in raising awareness for their organization and the veterans they serve. On track, Rahal was a major factor in two of the most exciting races of the season, the Honda Indy at Barber Motorsports Park where he finished second to eventual champion Simon Pagenaud, and in the Firestone 600, where he won by the closest margin of victory at Texas Motor Speedway and fifth closest in INDYCAR series history. For the second consecutive year, Rahal ended the season as the highest-ranked Honda-powered driver in fifth place after a total of four podium finishes and eight, top-five finishes.
“United Rentals is very excited to extend our relationship with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Chris Hummel, chief marketing officer at United Rentals. “The RLL partnership has given us a terrific platform to showcase our equipment solutions and innovative offerings that improve productivity and safety. The entire RLL organization, and Graham Rahal in particular, have also been outstanding supporters of our Turns for Troops program to raise funds in support of wounded servicemen and women.”
United Rentals offers expert construction and industrial equipment rental, trench safety, temporary power, climate control, fluid transfer, tool management and technology services through the largest customer service organization of its kind in North America: 897 rental branches in the United States and Canada. For more information, see www.unitedrentals.com .
The 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season begins March 10-12 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Graham Rahal won the event in 2008 and won pole in 2009 – both feats earned him the distinction of being the youngest in series history to do so. For more details about the Series, please visit www.indycar.com.