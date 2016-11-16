2017 CHEVROLET DETROIT BELLE ISLE GRAND PRIX TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY

Chevy Dual in Detroit presented by Quicken Loans to Highlight June 2-4 Event

DETROIT, Mich. (November 16, 2016) – Fans can secure their seats for the fastest weekend of the summer as tickets for the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am ET on Thursday, Nov. 17. One of the most popular annual events in the Motor City, the Grand Prix encourages fans to Start Your Summer June 2-4, 2017 on the streets of Belle Isle, and fans can get tickets by visiting www.DetroitGP.com/tickets or by calling the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).

Ticket pricing for the Grand Prix remains virtually the same at all levels from 2016 as packages are available for the action-packed weekend on Belle Isle, highlighted by the only doubleheader on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule – the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit presented by Quicken Loans. The Grand Prix will once again offer free round-trip bus service to and from Belle Isle with every ticket. Listening to feedback from its loyal fans, Grand Prix organizers have also made a few enhancements for 2017 including padded seating in some areas and access to the Scott Fountain, the historic landmark at Belle Isle Park.

A Grand Prix tradition continues in Detroit with Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, as fans can visit the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and explore the entire venue and race paddock for free on Friday, June 2. Single-day tickets for the rest of the weekend start at just $40 for general admission, with two-day general admission tickets available for just $75. Children 12 and under are admitted into general admission seating free of charge with a ticket-bearing adult; limit two per adult.

Reserved grandstand seats for the 2017 Grand Prix start at just $65 for a single-day adult ticket. Enhanced race experience options are available, including the new Belle Isle Club and Prix-mium Seating. The Belle Isle Club will give ticketholders an opportunity to add to their race experience in an exclusive area. Located in the Fifth Third Bank Paddock the Belle Isle Club will allow fans to enjoy an all-inclusive private area that will feature closed-circuit TV feeds of the on-track action, food and beverages – including beer and wine, access to the paddock and the Winner’s Circle. Based on availability, Belle Isle Club pass holders will also be able to receive on-island parking passes offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with packages starting at just $200 for a single-day and $375 for a two-day experience. The Prix-mium Seating section will be located in Grandstand 1 and will feature padded folding chair seating and additional leg room for just $105 each day. For fans wanting an up-close experience with some of the fastest cars and most talented drivers in racing, passes to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock – the locker room of motorsports – will also be available starting at just $25 per day and $45 for a two-day pass.

For those looking to showcase their own ride at the Grand Prix and take advantage of on-island public parking during the weekend, purchase tickets to the Continental Tire Car Corral. Packages include a grandstand ticket, a Fifth Third Bank Paddock pass and premium on-island parking. Visit www.DetroitGP.com/Corrals to see all of the great car corral options for the 2017 Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix will not only feature two full-points paying races on back-to-back days from the Verizon IndyCar Series in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit presented by Quicken Loans, the exotic cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will battle in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic presented by the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers on Saturday, June 3. The Trans Am Series returns in 2017 with championship races on both Saturday and Sunday in the Motor City 100 while the high-flying trucks of the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks presented by TRAXXAS will thrill the fans with races all three days of the Grand Prix.

Off the track, the Grand Prix has something for fans of all ages. The Meijer Fan Zone will feature displays from the Detroit area sports teams, interactive experiences including the IndyCar Fan Village, the IMSA Fan Zone and the TRAXXAS display area, extreme sports demonstrations, a tailgating/party pit and lots of family-friendly activities. Throughout the weekend, local and national acts will perform on the MotorCity Casino Hotel Entertainment Stage with the full lineup to be announced closer to the 2017 event.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2017 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix online at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets, through the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749) or in person at the Grand Prix box office located in the GM Renaissance Center above the GM Wintergarden, 300 Renaissance Center Drive, Suite 2311, in downtown Detroit.