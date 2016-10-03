ELKHART LAKE, Wis., October 3, 2016 – Building on the success of this year’s Verizon IndyCar Series KOHLER Grand Prix, officials from Road America and announced today a special 4-day ticket package available until December 31 for $120 that includes garage access, free parking, a pace car ride sweepstakes and a special collectable can koolie. The KOHLER Grand Prix returns to Road America on June 25, 2017 .

The fast and flowing 4-mile natural road course at Road America is one of the most exciting and challenging tracks on the 2017 Verizion IndyCar Series calendar and is expected to draw huge crowds for a weekend full of on track action. In addition to the Verizon IndyCar Series KOHLER Grand Prix headlining the weekend, the following series’ will be in competition June 22-25 : Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and the Pirelli World Challenge.

December 31st that includes garage access, free parking, a pace car ride sweepstakes, and a special gift," said George Bruggenthies, president and general manager of Road America. "This is great value and a limited time offer so go to www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223 today."