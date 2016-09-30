ANDRETTI – HERTA AUTOSPORT CONFIRMS 2017 PARTNERSHIP

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 30, 2016) – Andretti Autosport announced today that the team has extended its Indianapolis 500 race-winning partnership with Bryan Herta Autosport through the 2017 season.

“We’re happy to have Bryan back with the team for 2017,” expressed owner of Andretti Autosport, Michael Andretti. “His team fits well into our family and we are excited to see continued growth and success with the partnership. Bryan is a long time friend and a true asset to our organization. We are eager to see what next season has in store.”

The partnership which formed late February 2016, proved to be a successful formula at the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 where the Andretti – Herta entry, piloted by Alexander Rossi, was crowned triumphant under the strategy calls of Bryan Herta. With a jump-start on the 2017 campaign, Herta will remain actively involved with overall Andretti team strategy.

“I am super thrilled to continue our partnership with Andretti Autosport,” said Bryan Herta. “We have a lot of exciting plans for the team throughout the off-season that I know can only make us more competitive for the 2017 season. Last year came together quite late, but this year we’ve committed early and that can only help better prepare us for next season. On a personal note – I would like to thank Michael [Andretti] and JF [Thormann] and the entire Andretti Autosport organization for welcoming our team into the family. I am 100-percent committed to helping the entire team in every way possible in order to see Andretti Autosport in Winner’s Circle many times next year.”

While the off-season may have just started, the team is actively preparing for the test season's green flag. The 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship kicks off on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida Sunday, March 12.