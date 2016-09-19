GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma race results

Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

SONOMA, Calif. – Results Sunday of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running

2. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

3. (3) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 85, Running

4. (6) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

5. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

6. (10) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (2) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 85, Running

8. (14) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running

9. (12) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (11) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 85, Running

12. (20) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

13. (13) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (15) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

15. (16) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 85, Running

16. (18) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 85, Running

17. (7) Scott Dixon, Chevrolet, 85, Running

18. (17) Jack Hawksworth, Honda, 84, Running

19. (22) RC Enerson, Honda, 84, Running

20. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 77, Running

21. (21) Conor Daly, Honda, 36, Mechanical

22. (19) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 35, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 101.181 mph

Time of Race: 2:00:12.9424

Margin of victory: 3.2523 seconds

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps

Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:

Pagenaud 1-15

Castroneves 16

Pagenaud 17-60

Rahal 61-62

Castroneves 63-68

Pagenaud 69-85



Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Pagenaud 659, Power 532, Castroneves 504, Newgarden 502, Rahal 484, Dixon 477, Kanaan 461, Montoya 433, Kimball 433, Munoz 432