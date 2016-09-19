Sonoma, CA (September 18, 2016) – Dale Coyne Racing entered the final race of the season hoping to finish strong, unfortunately while the team had the race pace to compete with the rest of teams, they had to settle with a 19th place finish for RC Enerson and a 21st place for Conor Daly.

Things were looking up early on for the Plainfield, Illinois-based team who were using different pit strategies for both drivers but unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be.

An issue with Enerson’s third pit stop cost him a little too much time and he lost a lap to the rest of the field. With no one else to battle with and with no chance of moving up the time charts despite a decent race pace, the your American went on to finish 19th in what was his third career Verizon IndyCar Series race. This also completed the season with the 19 car taking the checkered at every event.

Daly, who ran as high as fourth at one point, had to pit with overheating issues and ultimately retired as a result of that problem. Daly who scored a podium finish this season along with four other top-six finishes ended up 21st on the timing sheets.

“It’s been a good year. Drivers that come to our team move up in the IndyCar ranks both Conor and RC have shown that they both will continue to move up,” concluded Team Owner Dale Coyne.

What they have to say:

Conor Daly – #18 Jonathan Byrd’s Hospitality & Restaurant Group

“Sadly we had our worst weekends on the double points weekends. It’s been our luck lately it seems but I think that overall we can be super proud with what we did this year. We led a lot of laps for Honda, we led a lot of different races, we had many top-six finishes, we were on the podium and we almost won a race. I think we can be super pleased with that. Compared to other people’s first years this is a pretty solid one. I’m super lucky and happy to have had this year and to compete and drive for this team because it’s been a lot of fun and it’s been a dream of mine. Hopefully we can do more.”

RC Enerson – #19 Boy Scouts of America

“It was looking really good for a while but then we had a mishap on a stop that put us barely a lap down, so that was disappointing. The team gave me a good car, we were consistent, we had the pace. It was a big struggle, a lot of fuel saving to try to get back on the lead lap but we couldn’t quite do it. It’s pretty tough to come away from the last race like this but we’ll pick up the pieces and see what we can do to put something together for next year.

“Looking back at the three races I did, I have to say Watkins Glen was the best because we had a top 10 but this track (Sonoma) is definitely fun, probably the most challenging out of the three and I’m happy with how were with pace wise. We didn’t have the best qualifying but we had the race pace and I hope everybody sees that.”