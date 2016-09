VERIZON INDYCAR SERIES GOPRO GRAND PRIX WHAT THEY’RE SAYING – QUALIFYING This mornings practice session led all four Andretti drivers to be in Group 2, when Marco Andretti led the field in overall practice times followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay in third, Carlos Muñoz in fifth and rookie Alexander Rossi in seventh. Both Hunter-Reay and Rossi…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.