JUAN PABLO MONTOYA (No. 2 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet): “It was a good run for our hum by Verizon car. We had a really good day today and we knew we had a shot at it. I could just put the gas down in a couple of corners because the car had a little oversteer,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.