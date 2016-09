SIMON PAGENAUD No. 22 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE TEAM PENSKE DALLARA/CHEVROLET GOPRO GRAND PRIX SONOMA RACEWAY SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 WINNING POLE NOTES Simon Pagenaud earned his seventh Verizon P1 Pole Award of the season and first on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway on Saturday afternoon. Pagenaud won poles earlier this season at Barber Motorsports Park, the road…



