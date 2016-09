Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma – Sonoma Raceway Verizon IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, September 17, 2016 RAHAL EARNED HIS TOP STARTING POSITION OF THE SEASON WITH FIFTH PLACE FOR THE GOPRO GRAND PRIX OF SONOMA INDYCAR SEASON FINALE; ALSO HIS TOP START HERE POLE: Simon Pagenaud 1:16.2565 /…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.