Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, September 18th 2016

Honda Racing Report Saturday, September 18, 2016 GoPro Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma Circuit: Sonoma Raceway (2.385-mile road course) Sonoma, CA 2015 Winner: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) 94.117 mph average Weather: Sunny, warm, 88 degrees F Top-12 Qualifying Results: Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Notes 1. Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 1:16.2565 112.594…