Posted by Steve Wittich on Sunday, September 18th 2016

GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma starting line-up and tire designation SP Car Driver Name Engine Tire 1 22 Simon Pagenaud Chevy Alternate 2 3 Helio Castroneves Chevy Alternate 3 2 Juan Pablo Montoya Chevy Alternate 4 12 Will Power Chevy Alternate 5 15 Graham Rahal Honda Alternate 6 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Honda Alternate 7 9…