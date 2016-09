Sonoma, CA – September 17, 2016 – Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) drivers Mikhail Aleshin and James Hinchcliffe qualified 11th and 20th for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, the season finale for the Verizon IndyCar Series. Both drivers were in the second qualifying group on Saturdayafternoon. Aleshin finished third in the group and advanced…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.