* Munoz joins Andretti Autosport teammates in the top seven

* Sonoma Raceway weekend wraps up 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series season

Led by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport placed three Honda drivers in the top seven Friday at Sonoma Raceway, in practice for Sunday’s GoPro Indy Grand Prix of Sonoma, the final race in the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Hunter-Reay, who finished second at Sonoma in both 2014 and ’15, ended the day fourth fastest, with teammate and Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi posting the fifth-quickest time. Carlos Munoz completed the top-seven runners on Friday in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Activities at Sonoma continue Saturday with final practice and qualifying. Sunday’s 85-lap Indy car season finale starts at 6:30 p.m. EDT, with live network television coverage on the NBC Sports Network.

Ryan Hunter-Reay (#28 Andretti Autosport Honda): “It was a positive day overall. I think we left some time on the table. We know where we have some [handling] imbalances to sort out tonight, [so we can] come back and start Practice Three and carry on into a qualifying effort. It’s a good platform – we’re fourth right now, and it’s encouraging for the DHL team. We’ve finished second here the last two years in a row, so we’re really hoping to climb one more step up that podium this weekend.”