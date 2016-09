SONOMA, Calif. (Friday, Sept. 16, 2016) – Team Penske is guaranteed to have the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series champion driver. The powerhouse operation celebrating its 50th anniversary in racing is also looking to close the season in dominating fashion at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma. Penske drivers Helio Castroneves, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.