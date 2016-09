* Simon Pagenaud seeks first Verizon IndyCar Series championship – Leads Team Penske teammate Will Power by 43 points * Title will be decided in season finale for the 11th consecutive year – Double points available in 85-lap race at Sonoma Raceway * Power has won three times at the 2.385-mile race course – He…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.